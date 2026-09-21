Prefer us on Google Learn More

A 69-year-old man collapsed and died during a hike Monday morning in Catalina State Park, authorities say.

David John Crivello was on a hike with a friend about 7:40 a.m. on the park's Romero Trail when he suddenly collapsed, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crivello and his companion began the hike about 6:30 a.m. and were headed back to the trailhead when he collapsed, the release said.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious.