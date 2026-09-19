At the Sept. 11 meeting, city officials said that on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Tucson City Council will be asked to vote on a memorandum of understanding that will serve as the basis for negotiations for an agreement to let Warbird get reclaimed water for its new golf course and other amenities. In return, they and the city would come up with an agreement to clean up potentially cancer-causing PFAS compounds from groundwater underneath the air base. The pollution has migrated north of the base, into the city's central wellfield, reaching as far north as El Con Mall, city officials have said.

A draft copy of the memorandum says it will serve "as the basis for negotiating a subsequent, legally binding Intergovernmental Agreement" involving the city, Warbird and the Department of the Air Force.

Cleaned water would go to golf course

Several people who attended the Sept. 11 meeting, which wasn't open to the public or press, told the Star afterward they came away with the impression that city officials believed that if the golf course were to be approved by the city, that would increase the chances of getting the Air Force to start a cleanup. City officials asked meeting participants not to discuss what was said until after the city could issue a news release about the project the following week.

Several attendees did discuss the meeting ahead of that time with the Star but only one went on record in advance of the news release — Catlow Shipek of the nonprofit Watershed Management Group.