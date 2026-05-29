“Never volunteer for anything!”

This was the advice Frank Shipton’s father—himself a 32 year military veteran—gave before Frank deployed to serve in Vietnam. Trained as both an Army Infantry Officer and a helicopter pilot, Frank predominantly flew the UH1 (“huey”) to support military operations during battle, ultimately flying over 500 combat missions and earning numerous medals.

His father’s advice proved sound: the one mission for which Frank volunteered was the one and only time he and his crew were shot down. After taking over 250 rounds of fire, they managed a controlled but hard landing while still in enemy territory and with only seconds to spare before the rotors froze. All survived in this instance, suffering non-life threatening wounds and managing to evade enemy forces until being rescued hours later. Tragically, another crew was shot down in the same area just two weeks later and was not so fortunate.

Following his tour in Vietnam, Frank returned to the states and reported for duty in Washington state. There he met, dated, and married Diane, his wife of now over 50 years. They share two sons and four grandchildren.

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Frank’s storied career eventually took him away from full-time military, off to graduate school, and into sales, although he maintained a presence with the Air National Guard and Reserves, eventually retiring with over 20 years of service. If you know Frank, this combination becomes obvious: he’s a servant heart who loves making new friends… and flying! After earning a master’s degree in International Marketing, Management, and International Business, Frank sold medical products and managed both the sales of radiology information systems for DuPont and computer systems for Hewlett Packard. He finished his working years in the Air Force Air National Guard and as a government contractor supporting Air Force Air National Guard operations.

One of Frank’s proudest career accomplishments began on May 18, 1980, the day Mt. St. Helens erupted in southwest Washington. Among 1,600 other activated guardsmen and 16 helicopters, his unit helped find and rescue 167 people from the aftermath. In recognition of exemplary action and aviation skills directly involved in rescuing victims of the St. Helens eruption, Frank was awarded the Valley Forge Cross for Heroism (#100).

When it came to retirement, Frank’s father’s advice about volunteering fortunately did not stick. Upon moving to SaddleBrooke, Frank took up pickleball and became in instructor. His neighbor, Ron Lenz, introduced him to the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club, with which he now volunteers regularly at the Tri-Community Food Bank and in many other endeavors.

The Club is proud to have Frank among its ranks and encourages you to check us out too. To learn move, visit saddlebrookesunriserotary.org.