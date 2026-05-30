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You might need a little help navigating the beer menu when Biergarten German Kitchen & Bar opens on June 5.

The restaurant has a half dozen imported German beers on tap, from the golden, malty citrus notes of Hofbräu München to the subtly sweet premium dunkel from Warsteiner, a brewery that dates back to 1753.

Owner Andre Linke had anticipated starting out small, just two or three German beers. But when the distributors pitched him "this and that beer," he could hardly say no.

"That's the idea of a beer garden in Germany," said Linke, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Silke.

Friday's opening couldn't come soon enough for the couple, who had hoped they would be up and running months after signing the lease last June at 2320 N. Silverbell Road. The building, near West Grant Road, had been home for 28 years to Famous Sam's until it closed in late 2025.

The Linkes anticipated a fairly routine buildout when they began work months before they and their two kids moved to Tucson last September.

But routine turned into a series of setbacks and delays as they navigated the city's permitting processes, much of it from Germany as Silke, who had a background in restaurants and hospitality, applied for a U.S. investor's visa.

At one point last November, the couple considered they might be in over their heads when they learned they had to hire an architect and submit new plans. Because their landlord had added a wall and split the property in two, the building plans on file with the city were outdated.