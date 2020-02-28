Crisp clean air, azure blue sky, tumbling waterfalls and swollen statuesque saguaros—this was the setting on Thursday, February 13 in Saguaro National Park East for six hikers happily negotiating the horse trails to Garwood Dam and the natural Wildhorse swimming pools. Led by Ruth Caldwell, the group spotted a magnificent crested saguaro, which graced the desert. Extensive views showed all four of the mountain ranges around Tucson.
To top off the wonderful six-mile hike, they lunched at Tanque Verde Guest Ranch, a beautiful place for anyone to relax, be spoiled or embrace a taste of cowboy/cowgirl lifestyle. What a great hike? And, when in bloom, this place is always a Sonoran Desert paradise.