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Despite its desert reputation, Arizona has several exciting roller coaster attractions that make it a fun destination for thrill seekers. One of the best-known rides is the Desert Storm coaster at Castles N' Coasters in Phoenix.

Arizona is also home to two popular mountain coasters located in the cooler mountain regions of the state.

Mountain coasters are gravity-powered rides built along hillsides or mountains. Riders sit in individual carts attached to a track and control their own speed using hand brakes. Unlike traditional roller coasters, mountain coasters often wind through forests and natural scenery, creating a mix of adventure ride and scenic experiences.

And Arizona is lucky enough to have two mountain coasters. Here’s how to visit.

What mountain roller coaster is in Arizona?

There are two mountain coasters in Arizona: the Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams and the Sunrise Apache Alpine Coaster at Sunrise ski resort.

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park features the Canyon Coaster, which spans 1 mile with a scenic mountain backdrop. It has a peak height of 35 feet and is integrated into the natural curves of the landscape. The 13-acre park also offers tubing across 400 feet of track in summer and snow-covered slopes in winter, facilitated by two conveyor lifts. There's also a restaurant and bar.

Where: 700 E. Route 66, Williams, Arizona.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday year-round.