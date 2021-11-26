Are you a seasoned detective in genealogy research or just beginning your journey into the past? The Genealogy Club is a group of inquisitive minded folks who are searching for the answers to “where did I come from?” The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1.
Club dues are $15 per year and new members are welcome to join us. Guests are invited to attend two meetings before becoming club members.
On Friday, October 15, the club held a Welcome Back Snack and Chat where members were able to mingle with new and long-term genealogists while enjoying an assortment of snacks. Later in the evening, each attendee introduced themselves and shared a bit about their area of family research.
The meeting on Thursday, November 4 covered the topic “Using SaddleBrooke’s Amazing Genealogy Library” with Sharon Scanlon as guest speaker. Attendees learned about the resources available at the DesertView Library and for Club Members there is a cabinet of additional resources available in the Coyote Room.
The next club meeting is scheduled for Thursday, December 2. The featured speaker will be Jodi Strait and she will cover “Tombstone Iconography”. Iconography is the use of visual images and symbols. In recent meetings, club members shared stories about tromping around in cemeteries all over the world. Tombstone iconography can help decipher the images and symbols used in the past to memorialize family members.
For more information, email President Jeri Taylor (President) at taylorjeri@aol.com, Rick Morrison (Treasurer) at rick28104@gmail.com, or Kathy Booher (Publicity) at djboo@pacbell.net. Note: Club website is currently not functioning, and plans are underway to resolve – stay tuned for updates.