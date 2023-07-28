If you visited the Clubhouse in 2022 during the Christmas holiday, we were unable to display our two favorite Nutcrackers, Hermann and Klaus. Hermann and Klaus have been with the Association since 1999; however, over the years, they became weathered and had noticeable deterioration. The SaddleBrooke WoodWorkers Club—Mark Erickson, John Hardin, Paul Swane, Wally Von Bargen, Phil Brackenbury, Don Hamm, John Eickholt and Dave Dettman came to the rescue.

It took nearly six weeks to get Hermann completed. Stripping paint, deciding what paint to use, how to apply the paint and the countless hours ‘online’ to find the right rhinestones and other trim items. Once Hermann was completed, it took less than two weeks for Klaus. The WoodWorkers also included new storage cases for our nutcrackers that will keep them in excellent shape over the years going forward. Our community owes a debt to these talented craftsmen, when children enter the Clubhouse during the holidays, the first items they run to are the nutcrackers. Please stop by at the end of November into December; you will see Hermann and Klaus standing guard by the fireplace, making certain that the our residents and families are enjoying their colorful presence.