Bob Shea will be our featured speaker at the Wednesday, February 19 SaddleBrooke Hiking Club meeting and program. Bob has been an active member of the Club for 13 years since he and his wife, Peggy, moved to SaddleBrooke. Bob is also an active member of the two SaddleBrooke photography clubs and, other than hiking, his passion is landscape photography.
Bob was born and raised in Reno, Nevada, and began hiking in the Sierra Nevada Mountains at an early age. He and Peggy have hiked and backpacked in numerous western wilderness areas over the past 30 years. He is a longtime member of the Wilderness Society, Sierra Club, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, Oregon Wild, American Hiking Society, and other organizations that seek to preserve U.S. wilderness areas, highly valued by hikers from throughout the world for delivering premium hiking experiences.
Bob’s presentation will highlight five western United States wilderness areas which he has experienced through hiking and backpacking ventures. Of course, he will show many of the excellent landscape images we have come to appreciate here in SaddleBrooke.
Hiking Club presentations are held most months on the third Wednesday of the month in the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center at 4 p.m. Club members and other SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to attend.