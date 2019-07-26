Are you new to photography and interested in learning about the basics of taking more interesting pictures without having to learn a lot of technical jargon? If so, the SaddleBrooke Photography Club is offering a course for you.
Our very popular “Introduction to Photography” course is designed to help new photographers learn to capture more creative images no matter what brand or type of camera they have (even a cell phone!). It will be focused on the creative side of photography rather than the technical details. The course offers a personalized, hands-on approach to help you:
- Better understand how to let your own camera’s automated functions “do the technical thinking” for you so you can concentrate on the creative side of taking pictures.
- Learn the fundamentals of Composition and Design to take you from merely shooting snapshots to getting more artistic images which cause you and others to say “WOW!”.
“We feel that there are many people in our community who are either completely new to photography or are casual shooters who would like to learn to take better pictures but are intimidated by the thought of having to learn a lot of technical details such as f-stops, shutter speed, focus modes, etc.” says Roddy Wilder, President of the Club. “Our goal with this course is to reach out to those folks and give them a way to start having more fun with their camera without the need to absorb the technical stuff.”
The course will consist of a series of two hour classes held once a week for 5 weeks. It will be offered beginning on October 13, 2019. You need not be a member of the SaddleBrooke Photography Club to join the class. Enrollment will be limited to 12 so that we can provide plenty of individual “hands on” coaching.
Go to the SaddleBrooke Photography Club website: (https://saddlebrookephotographyclub.com/) for information on course registration.