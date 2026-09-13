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Dozens of changes to Arizona law will take effect on Sept. 12, ranging from higher fines for texting while driving to added restrictions on personal drones.

The Legislature introduced more than 2,100 pieces of legislation this session, a new record for Arizona. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed 151 bills and signed 264. Most signed bills become law 90 days after the Legislature ends its work for the session, which happened in mid-June this year after a late-night partisan battle over education issues.

Other bills from this year were passed with emergency clauses, which allows them to take effect immediately after being signed by the governor. Those include a bill from March repealing Arizona’s César Chavez Day and a bill that allows businesses to round costs to the nearest 5 cents in light of pennies no longer being minted.

HOAs can no longer ban most shade structures

House Bill 2342 stops homeowner associations from barring the use or installation of shade structures, allowing only "reasonable rules" to dictate their size and placement.

The law protects Arizona homeowners' right to put up umbrellas, awnings, gazebos and canopies on their property. HOAs will still be allowed to restrict the size and location of shade structures as long as the restrictions don't interfere with the structures' functionality or unreasonably increase the costs for the homeowner. Height and setback requirements cannot be more restrictive than existing zoning ordinances in the area.

Increased fines for texting while driving

House Bill 2109 hikes distracted driving fines for repeat offenders.