SaddleBrooke’s Recreation and Activities Fair at the MountainView Ballroom was an invigorating success. Decorated booths with enthusiastic hosts created an energetic environment for residents to explore the interests of others. We, the SaddleBrooke Photography Club were one of the many exhibitors that filled the room. Our display had a variety of member photographs — landscapes, wildlife, floral and travel. The exhibit table was scattered with colorful Arizona Camera Club Council (ACCC) competition ribbons, most belonging to Barbara Wilder.
Board member, Bernie Nagy reflected upon our club’s history. In late 2016, Barbara and Roddy Wilder were interested in starting a photo club to help novices learn about cameras and photography. They envisioned all levels of photographers coming together, like-minded individuals helping one another. After several meetings with Barbara and Roddy, Bernie and his wife Linda Nagy agreed to be part of the new club. Roddy became our first President and Bernie was Vice President. Membership grew and the club flourished.
Barbara and Roddy Wilder recently announced that they are relocating from SaddleBrooke to another home. It is with appreciation that we honor their creativity, skills, perseverance and diligent work on our behalf. Bernie expressed our collective sentiments when he said, “From the beginning Barbara and Roddy worked tirelessly to grow the club and were [present] at every meeting and every outing in offering their help and knowledge.” He further said, “Linda and I will miss them and wish them well in their new homeland.”
This year, Mark Guinn serves as President, Andrea Gray as Vice President, Ellen Victor as Treasurer and Sandy Wells as Secretary. With gratitude, we carry forward the spirit of camaraderie and dedication to photography with which the club was founded. We work together with our Directors (Bernie Nagy, Bill Johnston, and as long as possible Barbara Wilder) as a team that includes committees staffed with volunteer members. We motivate one another to pursue the incredible art of photography that allows each of us to uniquely express ourselves. During the restrictive COVID era, we gathered weekly via Zoom for membership continuity.
The Field Trips Committee has scheduled several upcoming outings that offer a range of photographic subjects. We have trips to the Renaissance Festival, Picacho Peak State Park, University of Arizona Campus, Barrios and Presidio in old Tucson and the Etherton Gallery Tucson. Additional trip plans are underway for Night Photography, Tucson Rodeo and Downtown Tucson.
Our Open Studio sessions meet weekly on Fridays at 9:00 a.m. in the Topaz Room — HOA2’s MountainView Arts & Crafts facility. An exception to this schedule is the monthly General Meeting that meets on the third Friday of each month (time and location to be announced). We enjoy assignments and workshops to practice the basics of photography, as well as advanced techniques. We suggest that members bring a camera to Open Studio because hands-on is the best way to master skills.
Guests are always welcome, beginners to advanced photographers including iPhone camera enthusiasts. We have occasional special speakers for education and inspiration. As a member of the Arizona Camera Club Council, we compete in twice-yearly competitions. Several club members have received winning and recognition award ribbons. We maintain a private group Facebook page for members to post and share photographs.
For more information and to see our photo gallery, please visit our website at SaddleBrookePhotographyClub.com.