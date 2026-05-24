The effects work well, from the red brick walls behind the bookshelves to the unfinished concrete floors.

The new Stacks store is almost twice as large as the one in Oro Valley, with floor space approaching 4,000 square feet. Seating capacity will also be larger, hours will be later, and there will be some 6,000 books on the shelves when the store opens Tuesday morning.

“We’ll have more, eventually, but we want to see what kind of books our customers here will be looking for,” Jeffrey-Franco said. “This isn’t Oro Valley. This is midtown Tucson, so it will be fun getting to know a whole new group of people.”

The Jeffrey-Francos aren’t totally new to the neighborhood. While growing up in Oro Valley, Lizzy would sometimes visit the Reid Park Zoo. As a baseball player at Marana High, Crispin knew the way to Hi Corbett Field. Still, there’s been a lot to learn.

“It’s been great fun to explore, since we’re both so new here,” Lizzy Jeffrey-Franco said. “One thing we saw right away: We’re in the middle of a big, busy neighborhood now. Thousands of people drive by every day. We’re just hoping some of them see there’s a bookshop here now.”

If the Jeffrey-Francos were the couple in our opening scene, the bookshop was the Changing Hands Bookstore on Camelback Road in Phoenix, one of the first in Arizona with a coffee, beer and wine bar in it.

It was there they found community. It was there they first began shaping their dream of owning a bookshop themselves one day.