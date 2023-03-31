On Wednesday, March 1, the Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) held its annual reception to thank the instructors who volunteer to teach courses in the ILR program. Since the formation of the ILR in 2005, over 60 instructors have taught more than 400 courses in a wide variety of subjects including history, art, science, literature, music, geology, enology, astronomy, medicine and magic, to name a few.

The reception recognizes the value of all active instructors and other ILR volunteers for their hours of preparation and their commitment to the ILR program and to the SaddleBrooke community. This year’s reception was special as the Board of Directors continue to honor instructors that have taught more than 15 courses. The first inductee into the “ILR Hall of Fame” was Linda Griffin (2017), the second inductee was Louise Grabell (2018), and the third inductee was Punch Howarth (2019). This year’s recipient into the Hall of Fame is Lockwood Carlson.

Dr. Carlson is a physicist and is one of the most popular instructors on the ILR faculty. He earned his PhD from the University of Wyoming in theoretical physics. Lockwood has extensive experience in the fields of advanced materials, information technology, business development, technology R & D, and strategic analysis of new technologies. Some of the ILR courses that Dr. Carlson has taught are: Modern Physics, Nanotechnology, Understanding Our Cosmos, System Earth: Climate and Energy Science, The Quantum Universe and most recently Nanotechnology in Medicine. The reception attendees were also entertained by Magic Ken (aka Ken Marich). He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and has been doing magic for 28-years.

The ILR is the life enriching education program for SaddleBrooke residents, offering over 30 courses per year. The program offers SaddleBrooke residents the opportunity to be a student and enjoy learning as well as the opportunity to teach a course and gain the rewards from teaching others. Instructors do not need previous teaching experience, just the desire to share their expertise with the students. The ILR program is fun and rewarding for both students and faculty. For more information , visit sbilr.org, or get an ILR Course Proposal Form via email from Mel.durchslag@gmail.com, chairman of the Curriculum Development Committee.