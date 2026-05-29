What began several years ago as a small group of men sharing breakfast and fellowship has grown into something much greater. The Resurrection Lutheran Church Men’s Breakfast Ministry is now not only a place where men gather in community—it has become a ministry with a mission to serve others and reflect Christ’s love in our community.

In the early days, a handful of men simply met to enjoy breakfast and conversation. As the group grew, so did its vision. Guest speakers were invited to share stories and experiences that would inspire and inform. The group eventually began preparing their own breakfasts in the church kitchen, creating not just a meal, but a welcoming environment where friendships could grow and faith could be strengthened.

Today, the ministry regularly draws between 40 and 60 men each month. The group meets on the first Saturday from October through May, beginning with coffee and fellowship between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. The morning includes announcements, the Pledge of Allegiance and often a lighthearted moment to start the day with a smile. Then we enjoy a delicious breakfast prepared by Chef Kevin Risner of Flaming Heart Barbeque, whose generous portions and changing menu have become a highlight of the gathering. After breakfast, a guest speaker shares stories and insights about the people, places, and work that make Tucson such a remarkable community. The program concludes with the Lord’s Prayer before heading out to begin the day.

Each participant contributes $15 to cover the cost of the breakfast and logistics. Over time, a small surplus from these gatherings accumulated—never large amounts at once, but enough to create an opportunity for something meaningful: giving back to the community.

That desire to serve led the ministry to begin exploring outreach opportunities. Earlier this year, the group planned to host a First Responders’ Appreciation Breakfast to honor the police officers, firefighters and rescue personnel who serve and protect the Oro Valley area’s community every day. Unfortunately, because of the demanding shift schedules of first responders, the anticipated participation did not reach the level needed to make the event successful. While disappointing, it also inspired the committee to continue searching for other ways to make a difference.

After prayerful discussion and brainstorming, the ministry focused on a need that touches many families in the community—access to food.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The group explored the possibility of obtaining a grant from the Safeway/Albertson’s Foundation, and a grant application for $2,500 was approved. The Resurrection Lutheran Men’s Breakfast Ministry contributed another $2,500, allowing for a total provision of $5,000 in assistance.

Working together with ECHO, a community outreach program within the Amphitheater School District, Director of ECHO Family Resource Center Tiffany Bucciarelli-Fay helped identify families in need, and the group welcomed 53 families to Resurrection Lutheran Church on the morning of Saturday, April 18. Each family received a $100 Safeway/Albertson’s gift card to help purchase groceries for their household. In addition, the group provided a small welcome package that included information about the church, its various ministries and the ways it serves the community, along with a Resurrection Lutheran Church water bottle.

The hope is that this act of generosity will not only help meet practical needs, but also remind families that they are seen, valued and cared for.

The RLC Men’s Breakfast Ministry is proud that a simple gathering over breakfast has grown into a ministry that strengthens fellowship among men while reaching outward to serve its neighbors. It is a reminder that even small contributions—when offered faithfully—can grow into meaningful acts of service and compassion.

If you would like to support this ministry and its outreach efforts, donations are always welcome. And if you are looking for fellowship, inspiration and a great breakfast, the group invites you to join it on the first Saturday of each month. Breakfast programs run from October through May of each year at the Church’s Oro Valley Outreach Center.

Because sometimes the most meaningful ministry begins with something as simple as sharing a meal—and letting that fellowship grow into service.