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Former Phoenix Mercury star Bridget Pettis walked away from working in the WNBA to focus on her south Phoenix farm during the pandemic in 2020.

Six years later, the Mercury Ring of Honor inductee is grateful for the league's new one-time veteran recognition payments for retired players, which are due at the end of 2026.

“I thought it was a blessing,” Pettis told The Arizona Republic. “It’s definitely going to help."

Pettis spent 17 years in the WNBA as a player and coach when salaries were minimal.

She was working on the farm when several of her associates sent her text messages about the league's landmark collective bargaining agreement finalized in March, which included the retiree payment plan.

On May 29, Front Office Sports reported the new CBA will send 280 retired players more than $14 million in lump sum remittances.

“I think it’s really awesome that our league and players fought for that," Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said on June 1, the day the Mercury lost at home to Minnesota. "I’m glad that the owners and players came to an agreement to recognize the veterans that have put time into this great league.”

The WNBA previously didn't have a retirement pension payout for players classified by years of service, like the NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL.

The WNBA retired players will be paid the following: $30,000 for five to seven years; $50,000 for eight to 11; $100,000 for 12-plus. Players who won the MVP award but didn’t play 12 years are eligible for the max $100,000.