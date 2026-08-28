Gone are the days of typing in “community-outreach.org” to reach the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) website. As of Sunday, September 6, the SBCO website’s URL is sbco.org.

Along with a new URL, we have made changes in the appearance, content and usability of our site. And best of all, with new “behind the scenes” technology, the site will be easier for our volunteers to keep up-to-date with information about our programs, volunteer opportunities and the results achieved with our efforts to provide local kids with opportunities to succeed.

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If you have the SBCO website bookmarked as community-outreach.org, get ready to change it to the new sbco.org URL on Sunday, September 6. The old URL will still work for some time, but being prepared will ensure you won’t miss information about any of our upcoming events.