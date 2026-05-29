Recently, Theresa Ashton from SaddleBrooke, had the privilege to return to visit the land and people that now own a piece of her heart. From 2003 to 2014 she was called by her church to lead medical and construction teams to serve the indigenous people in Guatemala. These most gentle and kind people were, and are, still recovering from what some call their Civil War (1960-1996) or more accurately, genocide. Poverty, poor health, and the lack of clean water severely affected the well-being of many. The war devastated much the basic survival knowledge of the Maya people through the loss of many of the men; women were left to sustain life. Just over a decade later, in January 2026, Theresa was able to witness wonderful progress amongst the people and their land.

Yet, there is still so much more that can be done. Beginning back 2003, Theresa led a team of 12 from Father Dyer United Methodist Church in Breckenridge, Colorado. This church was a supporter of the Organization for the Development of Indigenous Maya (ODIM). Theresa's friend JoAna Dwyer established ODIM. Professionally, Theresa had a medical background and skills for organization. ODIM grew from a basic provider of medical needs to building and owning two clinics of medical and dental services. The clinics focused on outreach to the villages by providing education, water filters, and vented stoves.

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During Theresa's earlier time there, her team installed 16 stoves and water filters, thus giving families clean water and a smoke-free home. With no running water in most homes, meals were cooked over open fires inside a closed space.

Theresa feels more than blessed to have been a part of building relationships with the people of Guatemala, and for improving conditions in their lives. Being able to return to the people and land after so many years filled her heart with joy. If you want to learn more about Theresa's experience, come to Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church (visit mountainshadowschurch.org) for the worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 31. During the service, you will hear more about Theresa's story and see many pictures and homemade items that she brought back from her time in Guatemala.