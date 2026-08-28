It’s time to register for the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walk for Kids. The Walk will begin with warm up exercises at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+-mile corridor from Catalina to Globe. SBCO also offers scholarships and enrichment grants to students in Globe. Each year, SBCO’s programs touch the lives of approximately 6,000 students with new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank and financial support for a wide range of enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2026 Walk for Kids will begin on Tuesday, September 8 at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $35 per adult and $15 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of a t-shirt, snacks and drinks.

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If you choose not to register online, in-person registration begins on Tuesday, September 8 and runs through November 13, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Plaza on SaddleBrooke Boulevard. Registrations also will be accepted the day of the event. However, please register by Thursday, October 15 to ensure that you receive a t-shirt in your size.

Gather up your friends and neighbors to form a Walk for Kids team! It’s a lot of fun to walk with your pals while supporting SBCO. Not only will you get your “steps” in, you’ll be able to catch up while enjoying a Saturday morning outdoors.