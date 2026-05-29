On Monday, April 13, at the annual meeting of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO), the organization elected its Board of Directors for 2026 to 2027. The members of the new board include:

President – Laura Pauli

Executive Vice President – Gayle Van Natter

Recording Secretaries – Susan Knight and Ann Coziahr

Corresponding Secretary – Karen Green

Treasurer – Ann Hulett

Assistant Treasurer – Kim Seales

Vice President Enrichment – Len Hamer

Vice President Education – Mary Riemersma

Vice Presidents Kids’ Closet – Betty Ryan and Eileen Hansen

Directors of Scholarship Endowment – Anne Marie Budo

Co-directors of Teen Closet – Vivian Errico and Debbie Aberle

Directors of Membership – Andrea Stephens and Tim Bowen

Director of Communications – Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Golden Goose Representative – Melanie Stout

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Board members serve two-year terms and may be re-elected to serve a second term. Five returning board members required board approval to continue their service beyond four consecutive years in the same position. These included Andrea Stephens, Vivian Errico, Karen Green, Nancy McCluskey-Moore and Melanie Stout.