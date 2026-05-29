On Monday, April 13, at the annual meeting of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO), the organization elected its Board of Directors for 2026 to 2027. The members of the new board include:
- President – Laura Pauli
- Executive Vice President – Gayle Van Natter
- Recording Secretaries – Susan Knight and Ann Coziahr
- Corresponding Secretary – Karen Green
- Treasurer – Ann Hulett
- Assistant Treasurer – Kim Seales
- Vice President Enrichment – Len Hamer
- Vice President Education – Mary Riemersma
- Vice Presidents Kids’ Closet – Betty Ryan and Eileen Hansen
- Directors of Scholarship Endowment – Anne Marie Budo
- Co-directors of Teen Closet – Vivian Errico and Debbie Aberle
- Directors of Membership – Andrea Stephens and Tim Bowen
- Director of Communications – Nancy McCluskey-Moore
- Golden Goose Representative – Melanie Stout
Board members serve two-year terms and may be re-elected to serve a second term. Five returning board members required board approval to continue their service beyond four consecutive years in the same position. These included Andrea Stephens, Vivian Errico, Karen Green, Nancy McCluskey-Moore and Melanie Stout.