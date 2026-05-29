Resurrection Lutheran Men’s Breakfast (Oro Valley) welcomed Retired Major General (USAF), CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council (SALC) on Saturday, May 2. Maxwell is an Oro Valley resident and lives with his wife of 17 years. SALC consists of over 150 CEOs, business and community leaders who are involved in creating a vibrant future for the Tucson area by engaging in the critical issues of education, infrastructure, healthcare, governance, as well as economic growth and innovation.

General Maxwell shared the history of the SALC organization and discussed some of the more important issues that the organization supports and advocates for, including the recent RTANext transportation initiative, water and power, and crime and homelessness issues. SALC is an independent, non-governmental organization consisting of voluntary corporate and organization leaders who care about the future viability and vibrancy of southern Arizona. During his Air Force career, Gen Maxwell flew oversaw the operations of F-16 and KC-135 aircraft units, personally accruing over 4300 flying hours, primarily in the F-16. He was the Commander of the USAF Reserve unit at Davis-Monthan AFB and responsible for over 2,700 airmen. Maxwell’s presentation was the last breakfast meeting for the group this season, as it pauses its programs during the summer months. Breakfasts will resume in October.

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The breakfast began with opening remarks by the group’s Chairman, Alan Bergstrom, who also provided the blessing. Mark Boyce guided the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Ron Esposito introduced guest speaker Maxwell. A hearty breakfast of biscuits and gravy, prepared by Kevin Risner of Flaming Heart BBQ Catering, was served prior to the presentation. Thirty-seven men attended the breakfast.

The Resurrection Lutheran Men’s Breakfast meets on the first Saturday of each month from October through May at the Outreach Center on the church’s main campus in Oro Valley. Doors open for coffee at 7 a.m., with the program beginning at 7:30 a.m. Registration is available online at orovalley.org or by calling (520) 575-9901. A $15 donation is appreciated. All are welcome.