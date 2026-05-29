I’ve been noticing something lately in retirement articles and conversations—and I wanted to share a perspective that may be helpful.

Home equity is discussed often as part of retirement planning. For many, it’s one of their largest assets. But interestingly, reverse mortgages don’t always get a fair mention in those discussions. And when they do come up, the conversation often stops at one point: the fees.

Let’s address that directly.

Yes—reverse mortgages include a two percent upfront mortgage insurance premium through HUD. It’s a real cost, and it’s important to understand.

But just as important is understanding what that cost provides.

That two percent is what allows eligible homeowners (typically age 62 and older) to access a portion of their home’s value—often around 40 percent—as tax-free cash. There are no required monthly mortgage payments on the funds used, and repayment isn’t required until the homeowner no longer lives in the home. In addition, these loans are non-recourse, which means neither the borrower nor their heirs will ever owe more than the home’s value at the time it is sold.

From there, a reverse mortgage functions much like other loans. Homeowners can choose to make payments toward the balance—or not. If they choose not to, the balance grows over time. For some, that flexibility is the entire point: it provides options, especially during retirement when cash flow matters.

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It may also help to look at this in context. Many government-backed loan programs include similar structures:

FHA loans include mortgage insurance, often benefiting first-time homebuyers.

VA loans include a funding fee, benefiting veterans.

Reverse mortgages include mortgage insurance, benefiting retirees.

Each of these programs is designed for a different stage of life and a different financial need. Reverse mortgages are simply one more tool—specifically designed to help retirees access the equity they’ve built over time.

Of course, this option isn’t right for everyone. Like any financial decision, it depends on individual goals, circumstances and long-term plans. But when reverse mortgages are dismissed based solely on cost, without considering what they provide, an important option can sometimes be overlooked.

For those exploring ways to create more flexibility and peace of mind in retirement, it may be worth including home equity—and all of its options—as part of the conversation.

If you ever have questions or just want to better understand how this works, I’m always happy to be a resource. For more information, call Tina Steele at Penny Lane Reverse at (520) 861-2821.