Caregiving for an adult with a medical condition, injury, disability or illness can be especially difficult during the holidays when life is extra busy. It’s easy to get overwhelmed.

Karen Kochlar, a senior advocate from SaddleBrooke Solutions/Right at Home, will bring caregiving tips and encouragement to the next SaddleBrooke Caregivers United gathering.

Join us from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the HOA-2 Catalina Room next to the Golf Pro Shop on Saturday, December 12. SaddleBrooke Caregivers United’s meetings are free and open to all SaddleBrooke caregivers past, present or future. Karen will have guidance for the holidays plus a listening ear.

Bring questions, concerns, and thoughts to share. Consider reducing elaborate baking, eliminating extensive decorating, letting go of ideal holiday scenes from the movies and simplifying expectations. Think about short cuts like ordering holiday meals or getting side dishes from the grocery store. Avoid exhaustion.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

What is SaddleBrooke Caregivers United? A group of unpaid caregivers who gather for information, friendship and support. The group’s free monthly meetings are open to all SaddleBrooke caregivers and now held on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the HOA-2 Catalina Room (in the Mesquite Building next to the Golf Pro Shop). See you there!

Contacts

Shirey Webster – (775) 857-7762 - sdwweb1@gmail.com

Bunnie Gill – (520) 818-1835 - bunniegill@gmail.com.

Caregiving is love. “Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” - Franklin Jones