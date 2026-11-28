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One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Marana Saturday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. on the westbound I-10 near mile post 243, which is close to Marana's Avra Valley Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Both directions on I-10 were closed, causing a major backup for hours.

Meanwhile, hours into handling the fatal crash, Northwest Fire District reported a separate rollover on the frontage road that runs alongside eastbound I-10. Two people were taken to the hospital. Both were in stable condition, the district said on social media.

Both lanes were closed until Saturday afternoon, with eastbound lanes opening several minutes before the westbound lanes, the state DPS said.