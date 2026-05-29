We (Carol and Kenny Emerson) have been teaching Tai Chi in Saddlebrooke for about 15 years. Over the years, we have probably had several hundred students in and out of classes and taught not only Tai Chi, but the “sister arts” of Xing-I and BaGua. It has been truly wonderful to share these arts with all of you. Right now, we are offering a beginning Tai Chi class at HOA-1 on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and an intermediate class every other Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Right now the classes are fairly small, so if you’ve ever thought about trying it, now would be a good time to join. Classes are ongoing and continue through the summer months.

As teachers, we get so much from hearing from our students and from experiencing the joy of teaching and practicing ourselves! During COVID, Carol broke her tibial plateau and had to have two surgeries to repair it. Consequently, she has issues with her knee, leg, hip and foot even having had lots and lots of physical therapy. Since resuming classes last April, these have improved dramatically! This is with only doing an hour or so of Tai Chi once a week. (Think 10 to 15 minutes a day).

Tai Chi stretches the muscles of the hips, legs and feet and builds lower body strength. It is a full body exercise involving the arms, back and shoulders too. Plus, the added benefit of memory enhancement (from remembering the movements) and social connection.

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Everybody has some sort of “issue” with their body but many of these can be mitigated or even resolved with a consistent Tai Chi practice.

Please join us and see for yourself! For more information, call Carol at (520) 373-3778 or Kenny at (520) 784-1475