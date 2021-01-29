Meyer Lemon Cake

No matter the ingredients, any cake is a treat to be enjoyed only occasionally. My version uses olive oil, local lemons, and locally grown flour. I hope you can enjoy it with others.
Cake Ingredients
- ¼ cup Meyer lemon juice + zest of two lemons (see note)
- 1 cup semolina flour (see note)
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground mace
- 4 eggs
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup raw honey
- 1 cup Greek nonfat yogurt
- 1 tsp vanilla
Optional Glaze Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp raw honey
- 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp lemon zest
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Coat two 9” round cake pans with cooking spray and line the bottoms with parchment paper (9” circles)
- Zest two Meyer lemons, set aside
- Juice enough Meyer lemons to yield 1/4 cup, set aside
- In a bowl, combine the semolina flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and mace.
- In a separate bowl or a stand mixer, cream the sugar and the eggs until light and lemon colored.
- Pour in the olive oil and mix until well blended.
- Add the honey, yogurt, vanilla, reserved lemon juice, and zest. Mix at low speed to combine.
- Slowly add the dry mix into the wet batter and mix at low speed until just combined.
- Divide batter into prepared cake pans and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean and the top is golden.
- If using the glaze, prepare it while the cake bakes. Warm the honey in a microwave-safe glass measuring cup. Stir in the lemon juice and zest. Set aside.
- Remove cakes from oven and place on cooling racks.
- If desired, use a pastry brush to apply the glaze to the tops of the cakes.
- If desired, serve with 2 tablespoons warm cream or 1/4 cup high-quality ice cream.
Ingredient Notes:
- Meyer lemons are in season. If you don’t have a tree, someone in your neighborhood probably does, but you can make the cake with regular lemons.
- Semolina flour is ground whole durum wheat berries. It is coarser, darker, and more golden in color than all-purpose flour, and it has a mild, earthy aroma. Try garbanzo flour as a substitute for semolina flour if you must avoid gluten.