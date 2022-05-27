I have found, in my practice that when clients schedule a massage, they really want to “feel” like they have gotten “work done”. Clients come in and tell us about their aches, pains, injuries, surgeries, and pathologies. They are in pain, discomfort and sometimes hopeless.

They are looking for some relief, due to issues risen from surgery or a fall or just years of repetitive motion have caught up to them. Massage is often their last hope in reliving these issues.

What is Therapeutic Massage?

Each practitioner defines therapeutic massage differently. Therefore, it is difficult for clients to find the therapist they are looking for.

At MEND, we define Therapeutic Massage as: A full experience where a client has the opportunity to talk to our massage therapist, explain their issues and concerns and the Massage Therapist is educated and trained in multiple modalities to “work” the areas in need of extra attention. We have many different therapists, and we try to match you with the one that can address your issues.

Depth of work is relative in therapeutic work. This is important to understand.

Some Therapeutic Massage Therapists work deeper, and the client “feels” more of the work. This type of work may leave the client sore in the days after. Many clients prefer this type of massage; however, it may not be recommended. Bruising can happen during this type of massage, possibly due to medications, physiology or muscle grouping.

Therapeutic Massage Therapists may also work slowly and methodically to release muscles. Clients may perceive this work and too soft because they do not “feel” the work as much as deeper modalities. This work is very necessary for many clients. You may walk away thinking that you did not get much work done and that is the magic of the slow muscle release.

Therefore, it’s important to have an educated massage therapist, who can assess and talk to you about what they feel is happening with your muscles and work accordingly. Communication is especially important, and it is up to you the client, to ask if you feel the work was not appropriate for you. By speaking up, we can write notes and adjust the next session.

As I coach clients about their sessions, I often tell them; I can feel your muscles and how they are responding to the work, I cannot feel inside your body and everyone “feels” the work differently and has different pain thresholds.

Therapeutic massage usually focuses on a specific problem and can help you with the following conditions and more:

Low back pain

Plantar Fasciitis

Limited mobility

Recovery from Injuries (ex. whiplash, falls, pulled muscle)

Recovery from Surgery (ex. Knee replacement, hip replacement)

Repetitive strain injury, such as carpal tunnel syndrome

Postural problems

Muscle tension in the hamstrings, glutes, IT band, legs, quadriceps, rhomboids, upper back

Osteoarthritis pain

Sciatica

Piriformis syndrome

Tennis elbow

Frozen Shoulder

Fibromyalgia

Carpal Tunnel Pain

Upper back or neck pain

When using proper techniques, therapeutic massage can be more effective in relieving pain and helping your body heal and prevent future injury and issues.

You can reach MEND Therapeutic Massage and Restorative Skincare, located at 15920 N. Oracle Rd., Ste 170 Tucson, AZ 85739 (next to the Golden Goose), by calling (520) 771-1514. Check out our website. Visit mymendingplace.com.