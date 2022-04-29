Before it gets too hot to heat the oven and warm the kitchen you will love this recipe. My best friend says it is even better the second day and is a great do-ahead for a gathering or company. Everyone will rave about what a great cook you are. Enjoy!

BACARDI RUM CAKE

What You Need:

Cake:

1 cup chopped pecans

1 yellow cake mix with pudding

3 eggs

1/3 cup oil

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup rum (dark or light, it doesn’t make a difference)

Note: If you use yellow cake mix without pudding, add 1 pkg. Vanilla Instant Pudding and use 4 eggs and 1/2 cup oil.

Glaze:

1/4 lb. butter

1/4 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup rum

Method:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease well and flour 12 cup Bundt pan or a 10-inch tube pan. Sprinkle nuts over bottom of pan. Mix all cake ingredients together and pour batter over the nuts. Bake approximately 50-55 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake will come out clean if the cake is done. Cool completely and invert on a serving plate. Prick the top and sides with a fork or toothpick. To make the glaze you melt butter in a saucepan, stir in water and sugar, boil 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in rum. Spoon and brush the glaze evenly over the top and sides of the cake. Allow the cake to absorb the glaze. Repeat until the glaze is used up. If it seems like too much glaze just stop and don’t use it all. If desired, you can top with whipped cream before serving.

Bon Appetit!