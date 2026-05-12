The case has also exposed a rift between Nanos and the FBI. The county has jurisdiction over the investigation, meaning the FBI cannot take over the case unless Nanos gives the bureau the go-ahead.

FBI Director Kash Patel recently went on a podcast to criticize the way Nanos kept the FBI at arm’s length during the search for Guthrie, something the sheriff denies.

Nanos did not respond to a request for comment.

Nanos is also under fire by the Pima County Board of Supervisors for a separate issue. Supervisors Steve Christy and Matt Heinz were expected to call for Nanos to be put out of a job when they were to meet Tuesday afternoon. Both have called on the sheriff to resign. The board previously voted unanimously to compel Nanos to answer their questions after an Arizona Republic investigation found the sheriff misrepresented his work history in a sworn deposition, on his public résumé and in media interviews.

What happened between the sheriff and the assessor?

Though Nanos assured Droubie that he was working “very closely” with the FBI, the county assessor’s experience seemed to back up Patel’s claim that there is friction between the sheriff and the federal bureau.

In a telephone interview, Droubie said her office fulfilled a request for information from the FBI to aid in its Guthrie investigation. When she called the sheriff as a courtesy to tell him that she had provided the information, Nanos was “definitely frustrated,” she said.

Droubie said the type of information she provided should remain private to protect the investigation. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.