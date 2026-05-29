Welcoming a new cat into the family is a milestone that can be exciting for adults and children alike. But relocating to a new abode can trigger a sensory overload for a new feline friend. Companion animals thrive on routine and can be territorial creatures. Therefore, moving them can be akin to a person navigating a jungle without a map.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says approximately 3.2 million cats enter U.S. shelters annually. That means millions of cats are in need of a new home each year. The American Veterinary Medical Association notes cats are now in roughly 25 percent of American households. Understanding the scope of cat ownership and how to help cats adjust to a new home is the key to a new home transition.

Limit Access

A mistake some new cat owners make is giving a cat the full run of a home immediately. Instead, it is better to set aside a small, quiet space the cat can treat as a sanctuary. This room, like a spare bedroom or out-of-the-way laundry room, should be equipped with food, water, a litter box and a scratching post. Including options for hiding, like a cardboard box or a covered bed, will help the cat feel safe. Cat owners also may want to place pieces of their clothing or a toy from another pet in the home so the cat can get used to everyone's scent profile.

Follow the "Rule of Three"

Spruce Pets says behaviorists often refer to the 3-3-3 rule or the "rule of three" to help pet parents set realistic expectations.

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The first three days will be the time when the cat decompresses. They may hide and refuse to eat as the move to a new home is processed.

The next milestone is at three weeks, when the cat begins to realize that this home is safe. This is when their true personality may appear, and they may be more inclined to explore their safe space.

By three months, the cat should feel a sense of ownership over the home and likely has built a solid bond with their humans.

Expanded Exploration

Once the cat seems more confident, is eating regularly and greeting homeowners, it could be time to offer more freedom to roam. Opening the door from the safe space into the rest of the house will enable the pet to explore at their own pace. Pet parents should never force the cat to exit; let them do everything when they are ready. The ASPCA says that using synthetic pheromone diffusers in main living areas can mimic happy markers cats leave when they rub their cheeks on things. This helps send a chemical signal that the environment is safe, and may help the process along.

Going slow, creating safe spaces and understanding a cat may initially be overwhelmed in a new home will help guide the transition when a cat is welcomed home.