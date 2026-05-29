Congratulations to Regina Pang for winning the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners President’s Club. This is an annual match play tournament played over multiple days. The match play format with two players competing to see who wins each hole is very different from our usual golf games. This tournament is handicapped so all level of Lady Niners enjoy playing.

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The tournament started on Tuesday, May 5 with 16 golfers. The field was narrowed to eight golfers: Geri Conser, Regina Pang, Wanda Ross, Pat Stead, Carrie Sutton, Mary Jo Swartzberg, Sandy Wagoner and Star Williams. They played a second round on Thursday, May 7. The four winners, Geri Conser, Regina Pang, Wanda Ross and Pat Stead, played a third round on Saturday, May 9. The two finalists were Geri Conser and Regina Pang who played for the championship on Tuesday, May 12. This is always a fun tournament for the Niners.