Demolition has started at a former Casa Molina restaurant location in midtown Tucson.

But the popular bull-and-matador statue, known as El Toro, that sits in the former parking lot is safe from the wrecking effort.

Demolition that started Wednesday will raze the former restaurant at 6225 E. Speedway, just west of North Wilmot Road, the city permit for the work shows.

The statue in the parking lotwill be included in a future sale, along with the original Casa Molina restaurant sign, according to Atlantic Demolition Inc.