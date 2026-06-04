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A 34-year-old woman was killed, and two other people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash, Tucson police said.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m., when Crystal Marie Cruz was driving a Dodge Neon and struck a Toyota SUV at North Stone Avenue and East Drachman Street, police said in a news release.

Cruz and her unidentified passenger, who was thrown from the car on impact, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cruz died shortly after arriving at the hospital, the release said.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander in the crash was not injured and a passenger was treated at the scene for a minor injury, the release said.

The Toyota was turning left through a yellow light at Drachman while headed south on Stone when it was struck by the northbound Dodge, the preliminary investigation shows.

Neither Cruz nor her passenger were wearing a seatbelt and witness told police Cruz was swerving through traffic and "traveling well above" the 30 miles per hour speed limit just before the crash, the release said.