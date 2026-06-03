"Everything that we know about it comes from the newspaper," he said. "We learn about it at the same time as everyone else."

Alan Myklebust, president of the neighboring Blenman-Elm neighborhood association to the east, said he thinks the height cut is a positive development.

"The shadow that it would cast now and the visibility of the views would be much less of a problem," Myklebust said.

He said the university has been involved with neighborhood association meetings, with representatives attending a meeting in April. Community members addressed what they hoped the building would look like, parking concerns and height fears, which were met with positive responses, Myklebust said.

"There were questions about whether there would be opportunities for the community to be a part of that building in any way, shape or form. There were questions about whether or not the students would have recreational activities there, and they talked about the fact that they would like to have the building be a lot like the Honors Complex around Park," he said.

"They also told us at the time they had not settled on the height. They knew that the original design was for 19 stories, but said that had not been finalized," Myklebust said.

Zak, the UA spokesperson, told Arizona Public Media this week, "It will be nine stories as opposed to 19, and that's also part of our commitment to being a good neighbor."