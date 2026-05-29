Ready, set, go! The Mountainview Lady Putters have begun their annual Mammoth-San Manuel K-12 School fundraiser, to provide the teachers with the much-needed school supplies and other classroom aids. Kicking off the donation giving made by the putters they invited Amber Walden, San Manuel Principal, to attend their monthly “School and National Scrabble Day" themed luncheon as guest speaker. With a heart of gratitude, she thanked the ladies for the impact they make each year with their support. She gave the attendees wonderful incite on the program they use daily to implement life changing behaviors and respect for one another.

“Miners are kind, Miners are respectful, Miners are safe and Miners are responsible”. With only one month of giving the club has reached nearly half of their goal. Last year, the school was able to purchase new caps and gown for the Pre K students, hoping to wear them with pride at the end of this school year. The extra funds helped to provide the middle schoolers with life skills training.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The Lady Putters consider it an honor to have this opportunity to help the school as needed aiming to reach their goal by this fall. If interested in checking out the Lady Putters or becoming a member , visit mvlputters.com. GO PUTTERS!!!!