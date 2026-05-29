The 2026 MountainView/Preserve Women's Golf Association Club Championship, sponsored by Robson Resort Communities, was held on Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29. Golfers competed in a two-day, overall low gross score tournament to claim the Club Championship and grand prize. There were additional flighted prizes for low scores, and for KPs (Closest to Pin) on all Par 3s. Day one play was at The Preserve Course, where conditions were a bit windy and many (disappointing) high scores were reported. The wind, and players, calmed down on day two at MountainView Golf Course.

Karyn Engel took the top prize this year. As a newcomer, she has taken the club by storm, and has already won a number of events. Engel shot a 74 at The Preserve, and a 77 at MountainView for impressive, low gross of 151. When presented with this year's trophy, Engel joked, “It’s been great to meet everyone—it’s only been six months. I didn’t mean to steal the trophy!”

The awards luncheon was held at the MountainView Ballroom, where Resident Pro, Mike Karpe, announced winners, and also recognized Assistant Pro, Susie Gietl, and her eight-month internship with the HOA-2 Golf Community. Gietl will be returning to college in the fall where she will continue her studies and play golf. Gietl gave a heartfelt and emotional goodbye to the group, expressing her appreciation that “everyone has been so welcoming.” From all of us to you Susie, you have been a wonderful asset, and we wish you great success in all your future endeavors.

Event results are listed below (Champion=$125, 1st=$80, 2nd=$70, 3rd=$55, KP winners=$15):

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Club Champion - Karen Engel (151)

- Karen Engel (151) Tortolita Flight - 1st-Donna Watson (167), 2nd-Cathy Quesnell (170), 3rd-Ann Martin (171)

- 1st-Donna Watson (167), 2nd-Cathy Quesnell (170), 3rd-Ann Martin (171) Santa Rita Flight - 1st-Ralene Peters (176*), 2nd-Carey Ricard (176*), 3rd-Jane Megrdle (182)

- 1st-Ralene Peters (176*), 2nd-Carey Ricard (176*), 3rd-Jane Megrdle (182) Rincon Flight - 1st-Karen Erickson (182), 2nd Judy Grow (190), 3rd-Jacque Twitty (194)

- 1st-Karen Erickson (182), 2nd Judy Grow (190), 3rd-Jacque Twitty (194) Tucson Flight - 1st-Ann Van Sickel (184), 2nd-Debbie Mielke (186), 3rd-Claire Baragone (201)

- 1st-Ann Van Sickel (184), 2nd-Debbie Mielke (186), 3rd-Claire Baragone (201) Catalina Flight - 1st-Lan Nguyen (151*), 2nd-Andrea Gray (151*), 3rd-Jeana Hodges (153)

- 1st-Lan Nguyen (151*), 2nd-Andrea Gray (151*), 3rd-Jeana Hodges (153) KP winners (sponsored by Moore Advantage Team and Andy’s Irrigation):

(sponsored by Moore Advantage Team and Andy’s Irrigation): TP Course Hole #4 Ralene Peters, #6 Karen Erickson, #11 Ann Van Sickel, #14 Karyn Engel

MV Course Hole #4 Lan Nguyen, #8 Andrea Gray, #13 Andrea Gray, #17 Ann Martin

*denotes scorecard playoff

See mpwga.com for more information, and upcoming membership news and events.