In early April, the father-son duo of Jon and Tommy Bradley took first place honors in the MountainView Preserve Men’s Golf Association’s (MPMGA) Member-Guest Tournament, better known as the Desperado. The tournament was won by a birdie on the MountainView ninth hole, set up by Tommy Bradley’s brilliant 250-yard three wood shot to a mere twelve feet from the pin. Jon missed the eagle putt, but Tommy cleaned up the birdie putt to win the event.

Fifty-four teams began play on Thursday, and after five 9-hole rounds of match play, the field was narrowed to 20 teams. The first and second place finishers in each of nine flights plus two wild card teams then began a shootout which whittled the field to the final two teams. Unfortunately, Mike Collins and his guest Bill Holzman couldn’t match the Bradley’s winning birdie. Congratulations to the other two teams who made the final four: Scott and Eric Davis, Pete Lima and guest Dave Hansel.

The Desperado has quickly become the signature event of the MPMGA season. The shindig started with a barbeque dinner on Wednesday and ended with a fine dinner on Saturday evening for all the participants and their significant others. In between, there were box lunches provided as well as enough donuts to feed an army. Had I known about the donuts, I might have signed up myself. It’s not too early to think about joining the fun at next year’s Desperado, because another sellout is a given.

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The other most recent major tournament was the President’s Cup. We honor the hard work of all former presidents of the MPMGA by allowing them to play in the tournament and have lunch for free! Sounds like a great deal for the club to get two years of servitude for the price of lunch. There were eight flights of golfers, with numerous ties, so here’s just a list of all the winners: Mike Hughes, Michael Greville, Bill Bender, Steve Rose, Roger Gann, Mike Goodman, Jeff Cashmore, Grant Stewart, David Petty, Glen Hanson, Gary Chegash, Chuck Kelsey and Ric Hayward.

Looking ahead, (or behind as you read this), the famed Summer Bash will be held at MountainView on Thursday, June 4. In typical MPMGA fashion, the “Summer” Bash is held two full weeks before summer actually starts on Sunday, June 21. We are at least consistent, since our Winter Bash is held weeks before winter arrives.

I can only think that since it’s already pretty hot in May, any event in June qualifies as a summer tournament. As long as we’re provided with free beer at the luncheon after playing, I will be happy! It’s never too late to join the fun; sign up in any HOA-2 clubhouse or by emailing Dave Quesnell at davidquesnell77@gmail.com.