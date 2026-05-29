The MountainView Preserve Men's Niners (MPMN) a Men's Nine Hole Golf Club held the first ever Club Championship. Four 9 Hole rounds were played on each of the courses we play. Mountainview Front / Back, and the Preserve Front / Back. After all four rounds, the Championship was awarded to both the best Gross Score, as well as Best Net Score. The inaugural winners were
- Net Champion - Ashvin Patel
- Gross Champion - Carter Luther
If you would like to learn more about the MPMN or wish to join, please contact Bill Lucy (Membership Chairman) williamlucy@comcast.net.