The MountainView Preserve Men's Niners (MPMN) a Men's Nine Hole Golf Club held the first ever Club Championship. Four 9 Hole rounds were played on each of the courses we play. Mountainview Front / Back, and the Preserve Front / Back. After all four rounds, the Championship was awarded to both the best Gross Score, as well as Best Net Score. The inaugural winners were

Net Champion - Ashvin Patel

Gross Champion - Carter Luther

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If you would like to learn more about the MPMN or wish to join, please contact Bill Lucy (Membership Chairman) williamlucy@comcast.net.