Each year the MountainView/Preserve Women’s and Men’s Golf Associations (MPWGA and MPMGA) alternate hosting the Sadie/Bubba golf event. As Wednesday, February 18 approached, the Sadies sharpened their spikes and set out to snag ‘n bag one of those fine Brooke Bubbas from our little village in Podunk Patch. Seein’ as how there ain’t actually any coyote-ugly gals in all of SaddleBrooke, nor any javelina-homely gals in all them thar Catalina Hills, and that the eyesight of the Bubba Boys has declined in equal proportion to the fading beauty of the Sadie Ladies and the speed at which they can still run, the chase wasn’t really much of a race.
Prior to the 8:30 a.m. shotgun, Mike Karpe took credit for the perfect golf day and explained how country bumpkins play a modified scramble. Two Sadies and two Bubbas formed each team to obtain a best ball score on each hole, with a lot of bubba buffoonery and bunk along the way. It’s really hard to be a sandy Sadie or a bunker Bubba when you actually want to, but for a hole-in-one on #4 or #13, you had to land in the little sand patch off the green. Two of the par four dance floors required smooth steps not to flubba-dubba the putta by knocking it into the hole on the green instead of through the hole in the Sadie or Bubba board. On par 5 greens, all four clodhopper club-hackers had to putter around sharing the same flatstick. Without too much more hoopla, but a lot of hubba hubba, the 88 hicks with sticks sped off to their green and yellow tee boxes ready to start the 18-hole hillbilly hullabaloo.
After crossing their eighteenth green finish line, the Bubba Brothers and Sadie Sisters headed to the MountainView Ballroom, where a fearin’ a backwoods preacher was awaitin,’ were pleased to find instead some good old bubba-grubba of hillbilly burgers, salad, chips and raspberry bars. It was another delicious and satisfying lunch prepared and served by our MountainView Bar and Grill staff. After the country cousins had finished licking their fingers and wondering what cloth napkins and extra forks were for, Beverly Smith announced the winners.
The scores of 22 teams ranged from 66 to 79, with payouts ranging from $65 to $20, to each individual in 11 winning teams. Dan Nordhill, Ann Van Sickel, Bill Burnett and Carey Ricard placed first with a score of 66 and a payout of $65. Jim Van Sistine, Marsha Thompson, Leonard Kirklin and Marilyn Brewer placed second with a score of 68 and a payout of $60. There were three-way ties for the remaining nine places with team scores of 69, 70 and 71, and payouts of $50, $35 and $20. KP winners, who pocketed a picture of Andrew Jackson were: Carey Ricard, a new member for the Sadies on #8 and Jim Van Sistine for the Bubbas on #17.
Each booboisie Bubba received a party favor. And by favor, the Sadies mean it would be a really big favor if this little packet of deodorant, toothpaste and shaving foam got used. We’ll never make city slickers outta them local yokels, but we do like our fellers clean. Bubbas who do a little rub-a-dub-dubba and a little scrubba-in-da-tubba now an’ again might clean up real good. Perhaps if that first Sadie maidie back in 1937 had used a little primp ‘n prink packet, her father, Hekzebiah Hawkins wouldn’t have had to use such an extreme scheme to get “the homeliest gal in all them hills” a husbubba. The ugly truth is, some Sadie soap ‘n sudsin’ to go with her frilly frock and blue baubles might have bamboozled a Bubba and avoided a family intervention.
As we put a cap on this fun day of course cartooning, the speech bubble of the nineteenth frame of the Li’l MPWGA’s comic strip was blown way up with thanks to many a folk. Our Event Chairs Beverly Smith and Eva Langdahl put a lot of hard work and humor into planning this folklore festivity. Barb Laskowski took on the tenacious task of managing the tee sheet as befuddled Bubbas were snatched and matched.
A huge buck-tooth grin of thanks to Patrick Shaffer, DDS, our key event sponsor since 2002, whose team helps us keep the two or three good teeth we started with and whiten the ones yellower than an ear of country corn.
As always, golf-loving gratitude to Matt Hudson and Mike Karpe, for supporting our golf events, and for keeping the Sadie saga going in honor of our relations back in Dogpatch, Kentucky. Extra special thanks to Andrea Gray for memorializing our MPWGA events and good times through her extraordinary photography talent and slide show creations. It takes an entire village to fit this much fun into one single day.