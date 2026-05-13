Arizona, Nevada and California would still have to take massive cuts in their Colorado River water supplies under a new, preliminary plan devised by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Arizona water officials said Wednesday.
Reclamation would require the three Lower Basin states to give up a total of up to 3 million acre-feet annually, if that's needed to keep Lakes Mead and Powell from falling to dangerously low levels. As that preliminary plan now stands, the Upper Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming wouldn't take any mandatory water supply reductions.
But unlike what Reclamation has discussed before, this plan would cover 10 years, not 20. And it would have to be renewed every two years, meaning the level of cuts each state must take could change each time it's renewed.
Early this year, Reclamation released a draft environmental impact statement that also called on Lower Basin states to take up to 3 million acre-feet a year in river water supply cuts.That draft also proposed no mandatory cuts for the Upper Basin states.
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At that time, however, the environmental statement was prepared in anticipation of preparing a new plan to operate the river and its reservoirs for 20 years, not 10.
The bare outlines of this plan were presented Wednesday by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke at a meeting of a water committee that meets periodically to discuss major Colorado River water issues.
In the plan's first two years, the conservation measures felt by the Lower Colorado River Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada would be those contained in a detailed proposal those states sent to the feds on May 1. That proposal calls for the three states to save 3.2 million acre-feet of water between now and the end of 2028, including at least 700,000 acre-feet in previously undiscussed conservation actions.
"Then there would be 8 years of 2-year cycles to do the next steps to protect the system;" said Buschatzke, referring to the Colorado River and its reservoirs, whose supplies have steadily declined since the turn of the 21st century.
The bureau has for several years been working on a proposal to replace the operating guidelines that have been used to manage the river since 2007 with a new set of guidelines. The current guidelines expire at the end of September.
Until now, however, the bureau has wanted to adopt 20-year guidelines, not 10. For now, however, the bureau acknowledges that reaching a seven-state agreement to create such guidelines is not possible in the time before it must release and approve a final proposal.
Reclamation is scheduled to release a final environmental impact statement on its new proposal at the end of June and make a decision in it in July, officials said at Wednesday's meeting.