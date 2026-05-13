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Arizona, Nevada and California would still have to take massive cuts in their Colorado River water supplies under a new, preliminary plan devised by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Arizona water officials said Wednesday.

Reclamation would require the three Lower Basin states to give up a total of up to 3 million acre-feet annually, if that's needed to keep Lakes Mead and Powell from falling to dangerously low levels. As that preliminary plan now stands, the Upper Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming wouldn't take any mandatory water supply reductions.

But unlike what Reclamation has discussed before, this plan would cover 10 years, not 20. And it would have to be renewed every two years, meaning the level of cuts each state must take could change each time it's renewed.

Early this year, Reclamation released a draft environmental impact statement that also called on Lower Basin states to take up to 3 million acre-feet a year in river water supply cuts.That draft also proposed no mandatory cuts for the Upper Basin states.

At that time, however, the environmental statement was prepared in anticipation of preparing a new plan to operate the river and its reservoirs for 20 years, not 10.

The bare outlines of this plan were presented Wednesday by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke at a meeting of a water committee that meets periodically to discuss major Colorado River water issues.