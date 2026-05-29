It was all “Viva Mexico” on the fifth of May in Unit 25 as we blocked off the street and celebrated in great fashion. Norm and Lisa Hall planned and executed a terrific party that featured tacos with all the toppings and beans, deserts, soft drinks, beer and a very popular margarita stand!

Bill Rigg set up his music equipment in the driveway to provide the background vibe. Even the weather cooperated by being cooler than normal with a nice breeze.

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Besides the music and lively conversation, participants were able to engage in some street games Norm and Lisa set up. Otti Axen was the big winner of the 50/50 drawing; she promptly donated her $168 in winnings back to the hosts to help defray costs, exhibiting true neighborly spirit!

The season rolls on with planned Dina-a-Round and Appetizer Partys on the calendar!