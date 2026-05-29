Nearly 40 residents from SaddleBrooke’s HOA-1 Unit 4 enjoyed a putting contest and happy hour on the patio at the RoadRunner Grill ON Sunday, April 19. Putting has become a repetitive activity for our unit, and we were grateful for the glorious weather with some light cloud cover and a slight breeze.

Connie Kotke, Unit Representative, and Tom Cluley, contest coordinator, started us off with some guidelines and words of encouragement for our randomly-mixed teams. Some of the holes were particularly challenging, while others were “short and sweet” to give everyone a chance for a hole in one. We had three cash prize winners with a low score of 39: Dick Ashwood, Dave Earnest and Steve Kotke. In addition, Lisa Bower won a cash prize for turning in two holes in one.

After putting, players were joined by a few more Unit 4 residents as we gathered on the RoadRunner patio for great conversation, refreshing beverages and some mighty good choices from the grill menu. We certainly gave the pizza chef a run for his money! Dick Ashwood was the lucky recipient of the 50/50 raffle; he generously returned his winnings back to the Unit bank account.

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Many thanks to our Unit 4 Social Committee for their time and effort in planning this and so many other events throughout the year: Susan Morrison Cluley (chair), LaVonne Ashwood, Linda Holt, Peg Asmus, Debbie Bornmann, Janet Robinson and Lisa Bower. We also appreciate other helpers who assisted with organizing teams and setting up the course.

As we bid farewell to our snowbird neighbors, we turn our attention to our next event—a ladies luncheon later this summer or early fall.