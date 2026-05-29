Residents of SaddleBrooke Units 15 and 17 came together in April for a lively and memorable neighborhood block party that brought connection, laughter and great food right to the cul-de-sac.

Approximately 125 neighbors gathered to enjoy an evening filled with fellowship and fun. The highlight for many was the presence of the Flaming Heart BBQ food truck, which served up a delicious spread that kept everyone coming back for more. From savory bites to hearty portions, the food was a hit and set the tone for a relaxed, community-centered evening.

Providing the soundtrack for the night, DJ JD French kept the energy just right with a mix of crowd-pleasing songs that spanned generations. The music struck a perfect balance, easygoing enough for conversation, yet upbeat enough to draw a few residents onto the pavement for some dancing. As the evening went on, smiles and laughter could be seen across the crowd.

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Adding a little extra excitement, the 50/50 raffle gave attendees a chance to test their luck, with Jim Wilson walking away the winner of a $125 prize.

The cool April temperatures made for a comfortable setting, perfectly complementing the laid-back atmosphere and “cool” selection of songs. Altogether, the event created a welcoming space for neighbors to connect, unwind and celebrate their community.

By all accounts, the SaddleBrooke Units 15 and 17 block party was a resounding success, one that residents won’t soon forget and are already looking forward to repeating in the future.