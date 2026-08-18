Born and raised in Tucson, Anaid Moreno is a wife, mother, and educator who has dedicated her career to helping multilingual students succeed by working alongside educators, families, and community partners. She believes the greatest investment we can make is in people and that every opportunity comes with a responsibility to pay it forward. In addition to her work in education, Anaid helps run her parents' construction business. She also serves on the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni Board, helping provide scholarships for future Wildcats. Anaid and her husband, who both work in public service, are raising two children while giving back to the Southern Arizona community they proudly call home.