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The founder of Jet Sports Training, Rodriguez has turned his passion for athletics into a Tucson business focused on training, mentorship and community service.

Bobby “The Jet” Rodriguez is the founder and owner of Jet Sports Training, a Tucson based sports performance and ﬁtness company dedicated to developing athletes, transforming lives, and giving back to the Southern Arizona community. A proud product of Tucson’s southside, Bobby earned the nickname “The Jet” while helping Sunnyside High School during its football state championship runs before graduating from the University of Arizona in 2012 with a degree in Agriculture and Life Sciences and minors in Spanish and Portuguese.

After graduation, Bobby moved to Brazil, where training on the beaches inspired the creation of Jet Sports Training. He returned to Tucson, began coaching athletes and adults in local parks, and opened the company’s ﬁrst training facility in 2017.

Since then, Jet Sports Training has served more than 1,000 athletes and adults and has been recognized as the Arizona Daily Star Readers’ Choice Favorite Gym since 2018.

Beyond training, Bobby has remained committed to serving Southern Arizona through free youth clinics, community events, and charitable initiatives. He believes his greatest accomplishment is giving back to the community that helped shape him.