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An Oro Valley public administrator, Shaddock works across policy, finance, economic development and community partnerships to help address long-term local challenges.

Karl Shaddock serves as Assistant to the Town Manager for the Town of Oro Valley, where he supports strategic initiatives, interdepartmental coordination, policy development, and executive-level projects. His work spans finance, human resources, technology, public works, legislative affairs, grants, community partnerships, and advising senior leadership and the Town Council.

With a background in data analysis, public administration, economic development, and community organizing, Karl works at the intersection of relationships, policy, and implementation – helping connect local priorities with practical strategies, institutional capacity, and long-term outcomes. He is especially interested in thoughtful collaboration, long-range problem solving, and building trusted relationships that help communities navigate complex challenges.

At the heart of Karl’s work is a belief that strong communities are built by connecting people , institutions, and resources around a shared vision. His public service is guided by a simple but powerful question: why do people choose to live, work, invest, and raise a family in a given community – and how can local government help strengthen the sense of place that makes that choice compelling?