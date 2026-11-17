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Dan Hicks, the famed NBC Sports announcer who was born and raised in Tucson, died of a lung infection, according to news reports.

Hicks' death certificate, obtained by the California Post on Tuesday, stated Hicks’ immediate cause of death was multifocal pneumonia. That is pneumonia in which multiple separate areas of one or both lungs have inflammation or fluid buildup, according to the Health Match website.

Hicks, 64, was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. Nov. 11 at a hospital in Greenwich, Conn., the death certificate stated, the Post reported.

The document said he also had been dealing with pulmonary edema, or fluid buildup in the lungs, that was preceded by an upper respiratory infection as well as autoimmune hemolytic anemia, the Post reported. That form of anemia is a rare condition in which the immune system attacks red blood cells by mistake, the Cleveland Clinic website says.

Hicks was a globally known TV play-by-play voice for golf, swimming, Olympics and more for NBC, who got his start as a weekend sports anchor on KVOA, Tucson's NBC affiliate.

Before joining CNN and then NBC at the network level, he also worked for Tucson AM radio station KCEE on a sports-talk show, “The Hicks Sports Fix,” and as a public address announcer for University of Arizona baseball and women's basketball games, as well as for the Daily Wildcat at the U of A.