When Hicks broke through at NBC, the rest of the nation discovered his signature enthusiasm and humor — and how it made the games he called more enjoyable.

“My job as play-by-play announcer is to make you care about the people you are watching,” he said. “It’s a real fundamental piece of journalism — and I still fall back on my journalism degree big time — because we’re basically telling stories about people.”

That degree meant a lot to Dan. When he was inducted into the UA Journalism Hall of Fame in 2022, he gave a funny, warm speech at the Center for Creative Photography as I helped direct the ceremony nearby. He credited the J-school for molding his ethics and career. “When I come on the air, I think back to my (studies): Perspective. Who, what, when, where, why and how. Tell the picture. Be simple,” he said. “You don't need to go overboard.”

Hicks was humble and poked fun at himself, recalling how he kept his radio job despite accidentally using the F-word on air, and how he bombed in his KVOA-TV debut because of a teleprompter snafu and no makeup. He praised his dad and two sisters in the audience — and his late mother — for making him “believe I could do anything.” He beamed about his three daughters and his wife, sports broadcaster Hannah Storm. And near the end, he got a bit emotional as he described a typical NBC meeting with his producer, UA alum Tommy Roy.