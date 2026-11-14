“A wonderful soul gone way too soon,” said Hicks’ Sabino High School teammate Fred Christenson, a former senior director of programming and executive producer at ESPN.

“My mom was a teacher at Sabino. She taught typing and always said Dan was one of her all-time favorite students. My dad died when I was a senior at Sabino. Dan reached out to my mom when he heard the news. He was in the middle of his college life yet took the time. He treated everyone with respect and was beloved. One of the all-time greats.”

Hicks was inducted into the Pima College Sports Hall of Fame in 2023 and, rather than deliver a lengthy, it's-all-about me speech, he limited his remarks to 3 minutes and 55 seconds. He spent time answering questions from then-Channel 4 weekend sports anchor Jenna Fink, who said Hicks treated her like a long-lost colleague.

In his speech, Hicks said, “Everything I've done in my career has been nothing short of a dream. It has been a joy ride.”

Hicks was NBC's play-by-play voice for 16 Olympic Games, the No. 1 voice for swimming during the Michael Phelps years, and the No. 1 announcer for Alpine Skiing in the Winter Olympics.

That wasn't his background. He was a wide receiver for legendary high school coach Ollie Mayfield at Sabino, starting on the basketball team and baseball team.

The young man who grew up listening to famed Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully late at night even became something of a mentor while he was in his 20s.