UA to allow limited attendance at upcoming Wildcat baseball, softball games

It’s unclear how many total tickets will be sold per game. Those purchasing tickets for softball will be limited to two per game because of Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium’s limited capacity (2,639). Baseball is expected to have more, as Hi Corbett’s capacity is almost four times greater (9,500).

The new attendance policy is part of what the school described as a “phased approach to safely host fans” that began with the most recent home series for baseball and softball. Both teams were able to host a small number of player and coach guests.

All attendees will be required to follow UA campus protocols, as well as state and local health guidelines. Those include:

Wearing a mask at all times

Completing a daily wellness check before entering the facility

Sitting in designated seat assignments at all times except when using the restroom

Adhering to the UA’s clear-bag policy

Concession stands will not be open. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted. Gates will open 60 minutes before first pitch.