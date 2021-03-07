UA to allow limited attendance at upcoming Wildcat baseball, softball games

A limited number of fans will be able to attend upcoming Arizona Wildcats baseball and softball games, the university announced.
The first opportunity for fans to attend games will be the baseball team’s series this upcoming week against Wichita State. The Wildcats and Shockers play Thursday-Saturday at Hi Corbett Field. The UA then hosts Air Force on Sunday.
Single-game tickets for UA baseball will be offered first to season-ticket holders based on Wildcat Club priority points, according to an e-mail sent to ticket holders. The sale for baseball will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. For softball, which next plays at home on March 26, tickets will go on sale a week from Tuesday (March 16).
Unsold tickets will then be released to the general public – on March 10 for baseball, on March 18 for softball – according to the e-mail. Purchases must be made online or over the phone.
It’s unclear how many total tickets will be sold per game. Those purchasing tickets for softball will be limited to two per game because of Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium’s limited capacity (2,639). Baseball is expected to have more, as Hi Corbett’s capacity is almost four times greater (9,500).
The new attendance policy is part of what the school described as a “phased approach to safely host fans” that began with the most recent home series for baseball and softball. Both teams were able to host a small number of player and coach guests.
All attendees will be required to follow UA campus protocols, as well as state and local health guidelines. Those include:
- Wearing a mask at all times
- Completing a daily wellness check before entering the facility
- Sitting in designated seat assignments at all times except when using the restroom
- Adhering to the UA’s clear-bag policy
Concession stands will not be open. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted. Gates will open 60 minutes before first pitch.
Arizona State began allowed limited attendance for spring sports this past weekend. The announced attendance for ASU’s three baseball games against Utah at Phoenix Municipal Stadium ranged from 720 to 738. Capacity is about 8,775.
The Roadrunners announced Saturday that they would begin allowing fans at Tucson Arena starting March 16. Attendance will be limited to 650 fans per game – 10% of the arena’s capacity.
The Diamondbacks announced Sunday that they will allow fans into Chase Field to start the regular season, with an initial maximum capacity of 25% (about 12,000 seats). A limited number of fans have been able to attend Cactus League spring-training games.
The return of fans at Hi Corbett on Thursday comes 368 days after fans last were allowed to attend a UA baseball game – on March 8, 2020. NCAA sports were shut down a few days later because of the coronavirus pandemic.
